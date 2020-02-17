Pier 1 Imports has just filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks for a new owner.



The home furniture company is closing up to 450 stores - which is nearly half of its locations! See what stores are slated to close in this list here.



Its customers will still be able to shop with the company, both at the stores that remain open and online.



"The company expects to operate its business in the normal course during this process," Pier 1 said in its statement.



Read more details in USA Today article.