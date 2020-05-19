Sad news today. Pier 1 Imports, which previously said it would only close half of its fleet of stores, now plans to close all locations nationwide. The 58-year-old company said it analyzed alternative ways to remain in business, but liquidation was the best option.



Pier 1 is still accepting orders on their website, so if you have any gift cards, now is the time to use them.



The company will begin to liquidate all assets when they reopen stores on or around May 22. This includes all 541 locations that were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus crisis.



