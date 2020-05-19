Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Pier 1 Imports Will Close All Stores Nationwide!?

News
Pier 1 Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Sad news today. Pier 1 Imports, which previously said it would only close half of its fleet of stores, now plans to close all locations nationwide. The 58-year-old company said it analyzed alternative ways to remain in business, but liquidation was the best option.

Pier 1 is still accepting orders on their website, so if you have any gift cards, now is the time to use them.

The company will begin to liquidate all assets when they reopen stores on or around May 22. This includes all 541 locations that were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

You can read more at the following news outlets:
  • CNN

  • House Beautiful

  • USA Today

    • Related to this item:

    home decor News furniture Kitchen Accessories Pier 1 Imports bankruptcy store closing Liquidation Sales
    Flag this deal
    Edit deal
    What's the matter?

    Comments (4)

    themoneyman1113
    themoneyman1113 (L5)
    May 19, 2020
    This was posted 10 hours ago. Long before the fronted deal. Both say Pier 1 is closing ALL stores. Very disappointing this happens all the time and I look before I post, but those who do not look get rewarded. Something is very wrong with this situation.
    Reply
    limeade
    limeade (L5)
    May 19, 2020
    small edit, please :)
    Reply
    themoneyman1113
    themoneyman1113 (L5)
    May 19, 2020
    I do hope FULL credit will be given to the person who posted first, not the person who created a dup.
    Reply