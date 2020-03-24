Pizza Hut is currently hiring 30,000 new employees nationwide. These new openings are permanent and include roles such as cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and virtual call center agents. In addition, the company is also looking for more delivery drivers to meet the increased demand in deliveries due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Interested? Apply here today!



In order to get these positions filled as soon as possible, Pizza Hut is expediting the hiring process by as much as 3x faster than the normal training procedure. This will get drivers out on the road faster to meet the increased delivery demand.



With the looming COVID-19 pandemic, Pizza Hut aims to keep their employees and customers safe by offering Contactless Delivery. How it works is that drivers will leave the pizza at the door upon delivery. The driver will then notify the customer of the delivery. The customer must prepay and tip via credit or debit card. For customers picking their order up, they can opt for curbside pickup to avoid potential contact inside the store.