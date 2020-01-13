Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Popeyes

Popeyes

Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich w/ DoorDash
Jan 13, 2020
Expires : 01/19/20
This week only, try the popular Chicken Sandwich for free from Popeyes! How? Place an order from Popeyes for $20 or more through DoorDash and use code CHICKENWINNER to score a free Chicken Sandwich combo. Plus, this same code waives the delivery fee.

Even better, DoorDash and Popeyes are both offering a new contest in which one lucky customer will win a Popeyes-themed and catered party to celebrate the Academy Awards!

See more information in this Twitter post here.

Find your nearest Popeyes here.

Order through DoorDash here to score your free Chicken Sandwich!

Thanks! Worked!
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 13, 2020
Oh wow haha interesting that they launch this promo on the same day as the free Chick-fil-A offer XD
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 13, 2020
Indeed it is!
