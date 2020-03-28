Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

CNN

USPS Keeps Working Despite Protection Shortages
News
Mar 28, 2020
16  Likes 0  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

USPS workers, who are still delivering and sorting mail at distribution centers are worried that they may not have the protection -- or even the funding -- they will need to keep delivering mail for months longer.

Just like hospitals, post offices are facing critical shortages of hand sanitizers, gloves or masks to protect them from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Postal Service has 630,000 employees across the country, making it one of the largest US government agencies. USPS said Friday that 111 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus, and one letter carrier died in New York.

Read more in the CNN article.

🏷 Deal Tags

delivery News Shipping U.S. Postal Service. USPS Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
CNN See All arrow
CNN
CNN
89-year-old Pizza Delivery Driver Gets $12,000 Tip Surprise from 'TikTok Family'
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Apple and Pineapple Slices Among Fruit At Walmart Recalled Due to Listeria Threat
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Giant Robot Comes to Life in Japan
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Amazon Prime Day Set for October 13 and 14
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Mattel Adds a Susan B. Anthony Barbie to Its Line of Inspiring Women Just in Time for Election Day
NEWS
CNN
CNN
These 63 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Set to Close By The End of 2020
NEWS
CNN
CNN
FDA Issues Benadryl Warning As It Investigates Reports of Teen Injuries and Deaths Linked to TikTok Challenge
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Regeneron Asks FDA for Emergency Authorization of Its Covid-19 Antibody Therapy Given to Trump Last Week
NEWS
CNN
CNN
A Very Covid Christmas: Mall Santas Will See Kids from a Distance This Year
NEWS
CNN
CNN
Study Says Covid-19 May Have Arrived in US in December - Earlier Than Thought
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
She In
She In
Lace-up Front Wide Fit Sneakers
US$27.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow