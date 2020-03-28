USPS workers, who are still delivering and sorting mail at distribution centers are worried that they may not have the protection -- or even the funding -- they will need to keep delivering mail for months longer.



Just like hospitals, post offices are facing critical shortages of hand sanitizers, gloves or masks to protect them from the coronavirus outbreak.



The Postal Service has 630,000 employees across the country, making it one of the largest US government agencies. USPS said Friday that 111 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus, and one letter carrier died in New York.



