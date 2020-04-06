Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Now Testing!
News
Apr 06, 2020
38  Likes 4  Comments
9
About this Deal

A silver lining has just emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic!

Starting yesterday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a Pennsylvania biotech company, has been injecting healthy candidates with a potential Coronavirus vaccine. The development of this vaccine was made possible by the generous backing of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

The vaccine, referred to as INO-4800, is the second one to be developed and tested. Forty healthy adult volunteers will be participating in the study, receiving two doses, four weeks apart.

The company estimates they should have clear results by late summer and if the vaccine is safe and effective, will produce 1 million doses by the end of the year.

Read more here.

What do you think about the potential COVID-19 vaccine? Let us know in the comments below!

News health Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19 Coronavirus Crisis coronavirus vaccines
💬 4  Comments

JamesAdson
JamesAdson (L1)
Apr 10, 2020
Great news to hear. I think it will take longer than we expected. Keep ourself in health is always first option
jnudyb
jnudyb (L1)
Apr 07, 2020
Please make the vaccine soon.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 07, 2020
Thank you for this news we need to hear things like this about that horrible virus which needs to be extinct!
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L2)
Apr 06, 2020
more news like this please. Thank you Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
