A silver lining has just emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic!



Starting yesterday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a Pennsylvania biotech company, has been injecting healthy candidates with a potential Coronavirus vaccine. The development of this vaccine was made possible by the generous backing of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.



The vaccine, referred to as INO-4800, is the second one to be developed and tested. Forty healthy adult volunteers will be participating in the study, receiving two doses, four weeks apart.



The company estimates they should have clear results by late summer and if the vaccine is safe and effective, will produce 1 million doses by the end of the year.



