Apr 17, 2020
Meet Apple's brand new, second generation budget iPhone SE. Pre-orders are now live with prices starting as low as $199 (see list of places to pre-order below).
Unveiled Wednesday (4/15) during a virtual presentation, the new SE is smaller than the latest lineup of iPhones but still comes with the same fast processor as the 11 Pro. It also offers 4K video, a Retina HD display, and a home button with enabled TouchID.
Going back to a smaller display and TouchID feature has allowed Apple to keep the prices for this new phone low, however the smaller size may turn some customers away who are accustomed to Apple's bigger lineup of phones.
