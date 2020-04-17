Meet Apple's brand new, second generation budget iPhone SE. Pre-orders are now live with prices starting as low as $199 (see list of places to pre-order below).



Unveiled Wednesday (4/15) during a virtual presentation, the new SE is smaller than the latest lineup of iPhones but still comes with the same fast processor as the 11 Pro. It also offers 4K video, a Retina HD display, and a home button with enabled TouchID.



Going back to a smaller display and TouchID feature has allowed Apple to keep the prices for this new phone low, however the smaller size may turn some customers away who are accustomed to Apple's bigger lineup of phones.



New iPhone SE Highlights:

Brilliant 4.7" Retina HD Display



Features the iPhone 11 Pro's A13 Bionic Chip



TouchID Home Button



Water Resistant



3 available colors

Where to Pre-Order:

Apple



AT&T



Best Buy + free $50 gift card w/ Sprint activation



Sprint



T-Mobile



Verizon



Walmart from $199 w/ up to $200 off