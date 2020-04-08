Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Costco

Priority Access to Medical Workers
News
Apr 08, 2020
40  Likes 9  Comments
13
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is now offering priority access to warehouses for healthcare workers and first responders during all open hours. To get this access, healthcare workers and first responders simply need to present their Costco membership card and official identification of their role. Doing so allows these individuals to move directly to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

This is just another temporary policy Costco is enacting in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. See more policies here.

Find your nearest Costco here.

🏷 Deal Tags

groceries News Costco Healthcare grocery shopping first responders Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 9  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 10, 2020
Admin, Valid Update? My listing was specific in regards to healthcare workers having priority access and policy update. If it was new info, I believe it would need it's own listing according to the bottom comment.
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 10, 2020
Updated, Costco warehouses will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 10, 2020
That info has been promoted elsewhere. Removed from the deal.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 08, 2020
Sir, the https://www.dealsplus.com/Grocery_deals/p_costco-special-hours-and-coronavirus-updates-3-28-20, the deal was posted several days ago, is this not a duplicate
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 08, 2020
If you click on it, above deal will go to https://www.costco.com/covid-updates.html
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 08, 2020
I received the November 8 Costco info in my email today about healthcare workers. Newly released info.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 08, 2020
Yes, but if the deal link is same, we update the deal right
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 08, 2020
No other link showed up.
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 09, 2020
The info in your deal prince16pream does not mention this new policy. This is a new policy that just started yesterday. Though the link is the same, this info is new and not in your deal, therefore it is not a duplicate.
Likes Reply
see more comments 6
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Back! 2-Pk Softsoap Hand Soap (80-Oz)
$9.99
Costco
Costco
Izod Men's Slip On Shoe (Dark)
$19.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Costco
Costco
Eddie Bauer Youth Reversible Down Jacket
$22.99 $27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular W/ White Or Blue Sport Band - 40mm - Silver
$319.99
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
8-piece Pyrex Glass Star Wars Food Storage Set
$17.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Eddie Bauer Youth Reversible Down Jacket
$22.99 $27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Buy 2, Get $10 Off Weatherproof Ladies' Quilted Vest
$19.99
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Membershipwireless
Membershipwireless
Verizon IPhone 12 Offers - Costco
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Maddington Fabric Chaise
$549.99
Costco
Costco
Costco Online-Only Member Savings (Starts 10/26)
SALE
Costco
Costco
2-piece Zwilling Titanium Fry Pan Set
$59.99
Costco
Costco
Henckels Capri Granitium 4.6 Quart Perfect Pan
$79.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow