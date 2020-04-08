Costco is now offering priority access to warehouses for healthcare workers and first responders during all open hours. To get this access, healthcare workers and first responders simply need to present their Costco membership card and official identification of their role. Doing so allows these individuals to move directly to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.



This is just another temporary policy Costco is enacting in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. See more policies here.



Find your nearest Costco here.