Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Rite Aid Coupons

Rite Aid

99¢ Purex Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options)
99¢ $3.99
Mar 22, 2020
Expires : 03/28/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
9
See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Now through March 28, Rite Aid is offering Purex Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options) for only 99¢ when you 'clip' $2 off coupon on the product page or Print it from their weekly add.

Note: Find more Purex detergents in your nearest store.

🏷 Deal Tags

laundry Personal Care Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Laundry Detergent detergent health & beauty Rite Aid
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Rite Aid See All arrow
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Earn $20 BonusCash W/ $100 of Participating Gift Cards Purchase - Rite Aid
NEWS
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer Moisturizer - 32 Oz
$5.49
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Halloween Candy Starting At $3.29
$3.29+
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Clearance from Just $1
$1.00+
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Germ-X Original Hand Sanitizer - 8 Fl Oz
$2.99
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Clean Works Hand Sanitizer, 75% Alcohol - 2.03 Oz
$2.49
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Soapbox Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer Gel, 70% Alcohol - 12 Oz
$5.99
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
SONO Healthcare Hand Sanitizing Wipes - 20ct
$2.99
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Caresour Hand Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes - 50 Ct
$4.49
Cashback Available
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver
$24.99
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ALDI
ALDI
Arm & Hammer Clean Burst Detergent - 9/30
$4.45
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Pk Cottonelle Toilet Paper or 6-Pk Viva Paper Towels
$3.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
HOT
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Up to 60% Off Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
30-Roll Kirkland Signature 2-Ply Bath Tissue
$19.99
Macy's
Macy's
IMUSA 6 Cup Traditional Stovetop Espresso Maker
$7.49 $43.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
5-Pc Baum Oven to Table Baker Set (2 Colors)
$26.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Fall Outdoor Essentials Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
6-Pk Aquaphor Lip Repair Dry, Chapped Lip Balm, 0.35 oz
$3.97 $4.29
Amazon
Amazon
6-Count Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush (Soft)
$2.58 $5.99
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 60% Off Beauty Sale + Extra 15% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Target
Target
2-Ct Adult Fabric Face Mask (4 Colors)
$4.00
Amazon
Amazon
3-Count ChapStick Classic Lip Balm
$1.62
Walgreens
Walgreens
Weekly Ad 9/27
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Target
Target
Starts Today! 14 Days of Beauty Deals
SALE
Walgreens
Walgreens
3 for $3 Garnier Fructis Shampoo or Conditioner
$1.00 ea $2.99 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Spend $40, Get $10 Off On Select FSA/HSA Qualifying Items
$10 Off
Cashback Available
ULTA
ULTA
Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau De Parfum
$44.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow