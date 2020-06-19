This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kroger
$40
$50
Jun 19, 2020
Expires : 06/24/20
27 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kroger is offering a $50 Subway eGift Card for only $40!
Plus, receive 4x Fuel Points when you load the coupon to your account and buy the Subway Gift Card!
🏷 Deal Tagsgift cards food gifts subway Kroger food deals Father's Day Meals
What's the matter?