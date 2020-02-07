Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12-Ct & 4-Ct Schick Disposable Razors + More

$2.99 $8.49
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/15/20
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering select Schick Disposable Razors for only $2.99 when you 'clip' the $3 off coupon. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Notable Schick Disposable Razors w/ $3 Off Coupon

Comments (1)

dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Feb 07, 2020
Also available in-store (if sold out online)
