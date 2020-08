Right now, select TJ Maxx, Marshalls, & Homegoods stores have re-opened! Modified guidelines have been put in place to ensure the safest shopping experience for both employees and customers.



Find your nearest location here.



Updated In-Store Guidelines:

Protective shields at our cash registers in stores



Enhanced cleaning throughout our stores



Masks will be mandatory for Associates both masks and gloves available for all Associates



Dressing rooms are temporarily closed. Try on at home and return what you don’t want within 30 days of purchase



Encouraging social distancing in stores and across our other buildings with 6 feet between yourself and others while shopping and in our check-out line



More information:

