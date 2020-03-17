Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CNN

Grocery Stores Offering 'Elderly Hours'
News
Mar 17, 2020
16  Likes 0  Comments
14
Senior citizens, aged 60 or older, are at a higher risk of complications due to the coronavirus. Because of this, some supermarkets across the country are offering 'elderly hours' to allow seniors to shop before everyone else.

By offering these 'elderly hours', seniors can avoid the large crowds of people that have overtaken grocery stores since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up.

Here are the supermarkets offering 'elderly hours':
  • Costco: every Tuesday & Thursday between 8am to 9am is reserved for seniors.
  • Target: the first hour of each Wednesday is reserved for seniors.
  • Walmart: one hour before opening every Tuesday is reserved for seniors.
  • Dollar General: the first hour of operation is reserved for senior citzens.
  • Stop & Shop: senior citizens can shop from 6am to 7:30am daily.

Note: we'll keep this list update if more supermarkets offer special hours for more vulnerable customers.

Other large grocery chains are encouraging customers to order online and either opt for delivery or in-store pickup to avoid the crowds.

