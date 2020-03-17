CNN
Mar 17, 2020
Senior citizens, aged 60 or older, are at a higher risk of complications due to the coronavirus. Because of this, some supermarkets across the country are offering 'elderly hours' to allow seniors to shop before everyone else.
By offering these 'elderly hours', seniors can avoid the large crowds of people that have overtaken grocery stores since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up.
Here are the supermarkets offering 'elderly hours':
Note: we'll keep this list update if more supermarkets offer special hours for more vulnerable customers.
Other large grocery chains are encouraging customers to order online and either opt for delivery or in-store pickup to avoid the crowds.
