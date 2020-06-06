Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Southwest Vacations Coupons »

Up to $250 Off Semi-Annual Sale

Sale
Expires: 06/22/20
Southwest Vacations Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Southwest is now offering an up to $250 semi-annual sale on your next vacation! Book by 6/22 for travel until 1/4/21.

Plus, Rapid Rewards members [free to join] can earn up to 6,500 points!

Available Discounts:
  • $125 off U.S. vacations (excluding Hawaii) with promo code 125DOM20
  • $250 off international vacations with promo code 250INTL20
  • $250 off Hawaii vacations with promo code 250HI20

Related to this item:

cheap flights travel Sale Vacation Getaways Cheap Fares southwest airlines travel fares
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments