List of Special Discounts for First Responders!
News
Apr 24, 2020
Many brands are now giving thanks directly to the people putting themselves on the line to fight the pandemic, with special discounts for essential workers.

That means that if you're a medical professional or first responder, you can find savings on a variety of products that might make life a little easier right now. Most discounts can be found on shoes and athletic apparel, which makes sense given that many of these workers are on their feet all day and require comfortable, supportive clothing. But there are also deals on everything from mattresses to doughnuts, with brands like Purple and Krispy Kreme offering up their own forms of fuel to help essential workers take on each day on the front lines.

Shoes and Apparel


Health and Wellness


Travel and Transportation Services


Food and Drink


Home


Tech and Wireless Services

See full lists and more details here.

freebies News health Nike Health Care discounts food deals first responders
