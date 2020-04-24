CNN
News
Apr 24, 2020
Many brands are now giving thanks directly to the people putting themselves on the line to fight the pandemic, with special discounts for essential workers.
That means that if you're a medical professional or first responder, you can find savings on a variety of products that might make life a little easier right now. Most discounts can be found on shoes and athletic apparel, which makes sense given that many of these workers are on their feet all day and require comfortable, supportive clothing. But there are also deals on everything from mattresses to doughnuts, with brands like Purple and Krispy Kreme offering up their own forms of fuel to help essential workers take on each day on the front lines.
Shoes and Apparel
Health and Wellness
Travel and Transportation Services
Food and Drink
Home
Tech and Wireless Services
