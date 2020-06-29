This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
American Express
Offer
Jun 29, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
22 Likes 1 Comments
About this Deal
|
American Express is offering select cardholders a free $5 statement credit when you make a $10+ purchase at an eligible small business!
Note: enroll your card by 7/26/20 and make purchase by 9/20/20.
