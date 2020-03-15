Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Starbucks

Starbucks Changes to 'To Go' Only Orders & More
News
Mar 15, 2020
50  Likes 1  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

Starbucks locations in both the US and Canada are switching to a 'To-Go' only model in response to the COVID-19 virus situation.

This means customers can still walk up and order at the counter through the mobile app [ios or Android], drive thru or by delivery. There will also be a modified condiment bar in stores.

The company is also temporarily closing stores in heavy traffic areas, such as malls and university campuses.

Read more here.

What do you think of Starbucks' reactions to helping maintain the Coronavirus situation? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

News health Starbucks Coffee drive thru dining out Starbucks Coffee Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Nosbush
Nosbush (L1)
Mar 16, 2020
customers can still walk up and order at the counter through the mobile app [ios or Android], drive thru or by delivery. Meaning there is really no change. Malls and college campuses are not currently high-traffic areas. This is merely an ad for Starbucks.
Likes Reply
Starbucks See All arrow
Starbucks
Starbucks
Starbucks Introduces Strawless Lids
NEWS
Starbucks
Starbucks
Starbucks National Coffee Day - 09/29/20 BOGO Offer
BOGO
Starbucks
Starbucks
Star Days: The Most Rewarding Week of The Year for Starbucks Rewards Members (9/28 -10/2)
OFFER
Starbucks
Starbucks
Starbucks Previews Must-Have Gifts for 2020 Holiday Season
NEWS
Starbucks
Starbucks
2 Stars for Every $1 w/ New Payment Options
NEWS
Starbucks
Starbucks
Earn 4,500 Bonus Stars and Enjoy a $0 Intro Annual Fee with The Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Card.
offer
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
National Cheeseburger Day Deals 2020
ROUNDUP
HOT
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO Free Traditional Wings Tuesday.
BOGO
ROUND UP
Roundup
National Guacamole Day 2020 Deals
ROUNDUP
Burger King
Burger King
Free Kids Meal w/ $1 Purchase!
$1.00 $5.11
Subway
Subway
Buy 2 Footlongs, Get 1 Free.
B2G1
Papa Johns
Papa Johns
2 Large 2-Topping Pizza for $10 Each!
$10 ea $20 ea
Burger King
Burger King
New! $2 Snack Box Deal
$2.00
HOT
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
New! $5 Grande Stacker Box
$5.00
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$13 for Any Double Dozen
$6.50 ea
arrow
arrow