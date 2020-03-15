Starbucks locations in both the US and Canada are switching to a 'To-Go' only model in response to the COVID-19 virus situation.



This means customers can still walk up and order at the counter through the mobile app [ios or Android], drive thru or by delivery. There will also be a modified condiment bar in stores.



The company is also temporarily closing stores in heavy traffic areas, such as malls and university campuses.



Read more here.



What do you think of Starbucks' reactions to helping maintain the Coronavirus situation? Let us know in the comments below!