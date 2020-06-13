In response to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, Starbucks has decided to close 400 locations nationwide over the next 18 months. Although it will shut down locations, it's also planning to open 300 more stores.



The company is also expanding pickup options, especially in dense areas such as New York City. These will include curbside, drive-thru and walk-up window options. For curbside pickup, orders are placed using the order and pay feature on the Starbucks mobile app. Customers can then check-in at designated parking spots when they arrive at stores.



