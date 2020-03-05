You know those super useful reusable cups from Stabucks? The ones that save you 10¢ with each refill? Well, the coffee chain just announced that due to the growing coronavirus, they are temporarily putting an end to reusable cup refills.



All drinks will be served in disposable cups for the time being.



Scientists have predicted that the coronavirus could potentially live on surfaces for up to nine days, which means that cross contamination is very possible. Starbucks decision to temporarily end refills in personal cups is in an attempt to minimize potential spreading of the virus.



Fear not though, the company will still offer you 10¢ discount, so long as you bring in your reusable cup and ask for "for here" ware to drink your beverage.



What do you think of Starbucks new move to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus?