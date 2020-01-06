This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Victorias Secret
Sale
Dec 25, 2019
Expires : 06/01/20
22 Likes 1 Comments
17See Deal
About this Deal
|
It happens only twice a year! Starting today, Victoria's Secret is having their Up to 70% Off Semi-Annual Sale on more than 1,800 styles. Enjoy free shipping on $100+. Angel cardholders can get free shipping on $40+ with code ACSHIP40 applied at checkout.
Notable Semi-Annual Sale Categories:
What's the matter?