Victorias Secret

Victorias Secret

Up to 70% Off Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale
Sale
Dec 25, 2019
Expires : 06/01/20
About this Deal

It happens only twice a year! Starting today, Victoria's Secret is having their Up to 70% Off Semi-Annual Sale on more than 1,800 styles. Enjoy free shipping on $100+. Angel cardholders can get free shipping on $40+ with code ACSHIP40 applied at checkout.

Notable Semi-Annual Sale Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

underwear panties sleepwear Top Bras Pajamas Bottoms Victoria Secret
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb
Dec 26, 2019
Updated with free shipping
