Stimulus checks for those who provided direct deposit information on their 2018/2019 federal tax return have already been dispersed. Now, the IRS is moving onto the next phase, mailing out paper checks.



The plan is to mail out about 5 million per week, starting with those individuals with the lowest annual income. If you are one of the people still waiting to receive your stimulus check, have a look below at the disbursement schedule to figure out when you'll get yours.



Tentative Schedule (Based on Annual Income):

Less than $10,000: April 24



$10,001 - $20,000: May 1



$20,001 - $30,000: May 8



$30,001 - $40,000: May 15



$40,001 - $50,000: May 22



$50,001 - $60,000: May 29



$60,001 - $70,000: June 5



$70,001 - $80,000: June 12



$80,001 - $90,000: June 19



$90,001 - $100,000: June 26



$100,001 - $110,000: July 3



$110,001 - $120,000: July 10



$120,001 - $130,000: July 17



$130,001- $140,000: July 24



$140,001 - $150,000: July 31



$150,001 - $160,000: August 7



$160,001 - $170,000: August 14



$170,001 - $180,000: August 21



$180,001 - $190,000: August 28



$190,001 - $198,000: September 4



Remaining checks: September 11

