Find Out Exactly When You’ll Receive Stimulus Check

News
Stimulus checks for those who provided direct deposit information on their 2018/2019 federal tax return have already been dispersed. Now, the IRS is moving onto the next phase, mailing out paper checks.

The plan is to mail out about 5 million per week, starting with those individuals with the lowest annual income. If you are one of the people still waiting to receive your stimulus check, have a look below at the disbursement schedule to figure out when you'll get yours.

Tentative Schedule (Based on Annual Income):
  • Less than $10,000: April 24
  • $10,001 - $20,000: May 1
  • $20,001 - $30,000: May 8
  • $30,001 - $40,000: May 15
  • $40,001 - $50,000: May 22
  • $50,001 - $60,000: May 29
  • $60,001 - $70,000: June 5
  • $70,001 - $80,000: June 12
  • $80,001 - $90,000: June 19
  • $90,001 - $100,000: June 26
  • $100,001 - $110,000: July 3
  • $110,001 - $120,000: July 10
  • $120,001 - $130,000: July 17
  • $130,001- $140,000: July 24
  • $140,001 - $150,000: July 31
  • $150,001 - $160,000: August 7
  • $160,001 - $170,000: August 14
  • $170,001 - $180,000: August 21
  • $180,001 - $190,000: August 28
  • $190,001 - $198,000: September 4
  • Remaining checks: September 11

Read more here.

Do you find the stimulus check schedule helpful? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments (4)

veronica684
veronica684 (L1)
May 03, 2020
it’s confusing as I received a letter stating I’ll get mine via direct deposit, but then the IRS website says a check will be mailed to me on May 1. I haven’t received anything...
Reply
lathsallove
lathsallove (L1)
May 02, 2020
I'm asking this question on wherever I see something about the stimulus. I was wondering if anyone has gotten a letter from the IRS stating that you would not receive it because of back pay owed. But then a week later receive a letter stating that you will? I recently did and was wondering if it is to come when would that be?
Reply
DealsaLush
DealsaLush (L2)
May 02, 2020
Based on the information above, whatever your income was for your most recent filed taxes, will determine which day your check will be mailed out. Check out https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

Use the "Filers: Get Your Payment" option to see if this may help you more.
Reply
abu5692
abu5692 (L5)
Apr 30, 2020
Very helpful information. Thanks
Reply