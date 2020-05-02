Find Out Exactly When You’ll Receive Stimulus Check
|Stimulus checks for those who provided direct deposit information on their 2018/2019 federal tax return have already been dispersed. Now, the IRS is moving onto the next phase, mailing out paper checks.
The plan is to mail out about 5 million per week, starting with those individuals with the lowest annual income. If you are one of the people still waiting to receive your stimulus check, have a look below at the disbursement schedule to figure out when you'll get yours.
Tentative Schedule (Based on Annual Income):
Read more here.
Do you find the stimulus check schedule helpful? Let us know in the comments below!
