Holding onto unwanted items that you purchased before the coronavirus pandemic? Then, you're more than likely in luck -- many big-box retailers have extended their return policies to accommodate customers who have been sheltering at home for weeks.



However, some retailers have discontinued returns for select items, such as household necessities (ie. paper products and cleaning supplies). In addition, all those returned clothing items you may have will be placed in a 24 hour quarantine before heading back on the shelves.



Below we've listed the major retailers that have amended their standard return policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Apple (more coupons): once retail locations re-open, you will have 14 days to return any unwanted items for a full refund.





(more coupons): once retail locations re-open, you will have 14 days to return any unwanted items for a full refund. Best Buy (more coupons): most locations are open for curbside returns, or you can also mail your return back on most items.





(more coupons): most locations are open for curbside returns, or you can also mail your return back on most items. Costco (more coupons): their normal return policy of returning unwanted items at any time is still in effect, however they replace return restrictions on the following items: toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, disinfecting spray.





(more coupons): their normal return policy of returning unwanted items at any time is still in effect, however they replace return restrictions on the following items: toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, disinfecting spray. GameStop (more coupons): all stores are still closed, and the retailer has temporarily stopped returns until doors reopen.





(more coupons): all stores are still closed, and the retailer has temporarily stopped returns until doors reopen. Home Depot (more coupons): though the retailer is encouraging customers to refrain from making in-store returns, they are still accepting them. In addition, the company has extended their standard 90-day from date of purchase return window to 180 days.





(more coupons): though the retailer is encouraging customers to refrain from making in-store returns, they are still accepting them. In addition, the company has extended their standard 90-day from date of purchase return window to 180 days. IKEA (more coupons): since all locations are still closed, the company has suspended their standard 365-day return policy until further notice.





(more coupons): since all locations are still closed, the company has suspended their standard 365-day return policy until further notice. Kohl's (more coupons): the retailer has extended their usual 180-day return policy to extend past the window for 30 days once stores reopen. In addition, since doors are still closed, the retailer has also suspended accepting Amazon returns.





(more coupons): the retailer has extended their usual 180-day return policy to extend past the window for 30 days once stores reopen. In addition, since doors are still closed, the retailer has also suspended accepting Amazon returns. Lowe's (more coupons): the company has extended their usual 90-day return policy to 180 days from the original date of purchase.





(more coupons): the company has extended their usual 90-day return policy to 180 days from the original date of purchase. Nike (more coupons): the retailer has extended their 30-day return policy to 60 days for purchases made after February 14.





(more coupons): the retailer has extended their 30-day return policy to 60 days for purchases made after February 14. Target (more coupons): though the retailer previously suspended all returns, they're now offering returns on purchases from March 26 to April 26 until June 15.





(more coupons): though the retailer previously suspended all returns, they're now offering returns on purchases from March 26 to April 26 until June 15. Walmart (more coupons): the retailer has temporarily suspended returns on apparel, food, health and beauty products, household cleaning, laundry detergent, paper products, and pharmacy items. For all other goods, the company recommends that you begin the return process online or through the app before heading in-store.