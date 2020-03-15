Coronavirus hit the entire world hard and retailers across the nation are trimming store hours in an effort to help maintain the spread of the virus by focusing on deep cleaning and restocking store shelves. Some stores are even temporarily closing.



See below for a list of stores that are either decreasing operating hours or closing.



Stores That Are Decreasing Hours:

Albertsons: Stores are opening one hour later and closing one hour earlier.



Stores are opening one hour later and closing one hour earlier. Aldi: Some stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours.



Some stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours. City Market: Temporary hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Kroger brand with locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming.



Temporary hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Kroger brand with locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming. Fred Meyer: Stores will not be open overnight.



Stores will not be open overnight. Fry's Food Stores: Stores will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and then will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Stores will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and then will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Giant Eagle: Supermarkets will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.



Supermarkets will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Kroger: Starting Monday, store hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice



Starting Monday, store hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice Nordstrom: Some stores have special hours, which vary. Check the website.



Ralphs: Modified hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Modified hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Trader Joe's: Starting Monday, all stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice



Starting Monday, all stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice Walmart: Starting Sunday, 24-hour stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. "until further notice."



Starting Sunday, 24-hour stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. "until further notice." WinCo Foods: Some locations will be closed "during the early morning hours" but store hours "are being left up to individual locations depending on the need

Store Closures:

Abercrombie & Fitch: The company announced Sunday it is closing all stores in North America for two weeks until March 28. The online store will remain open.



The company announced Sunday it is closing all stores in North America for two weeks until March 28. The online store will remain open. Apple: The retailer announced it will close all its retail stores outside Greater China until March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The retailer announced it will close all its retail stores outside Greater China until March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Chick-fil-A: Closing its dining room services, but some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.



Closing its dining room services, but some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. lululemon: Starting Monday, all North America and European stores will be closed through March 27. This is a change from an earlier announcement to reduce hours starting Monday.



Starting Monday, all North America and European stores will be closed through March 27. This is a change from an earlier announcement to reduce hours starting Monday. Lush: Temporarily closing all 258 Lush retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, starting Monday through March 29.



Temporarily closing all 258 Lush retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, starting Monday through March 29. Nike: The athletic apparel company announced U.S. store closures from Monday through March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on Nike apps.



The athletic apparel company announced U.S. store closures from Monday through March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on Nike apps. Patagonia: Stores closed March 13, and the company said it will reassess the situation on March 27 and provide an update.



Stores closed March 13, and the company said it will reassess the situation on March 27 and provide an update. Starbucks: Locations in US and Canada are temporarily switching to a 'to-go' model with orders made through the app and available via pickup or delivery.



Locations in US and Canada are temporarily switching to a 'to-go' model with orders made through the app and available via pickup or delivery. Urban Outfitters: The company's stores – including Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Urban Outfitters namesake stores – are closed until at least March 28 because of the coronavirus, the company announced.

