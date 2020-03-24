Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
T-Mobile

T-Mobile Connect: Unlimited Talk, Text & Data
$15/mo
Mar 23, 2020
40  Likes 1  Comments
14
T-Mobile just launched a brand new, lower-priced phone plan called T-Mobile Connect. For just $15/mo customers can get unlimited talk and text plus 2GB high-speed phone data with access to T-Mobile's 5G network. Announced back in November of 2019, this new plan is now launching in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help the most vulnerable stay connected with friends and family.

Alternatively, for just $25/mo, customers can get 5GB of high-speed phone data. Also, T-Mobile Connect will feature an Annual Data Upgrade that will give customers an extra 500MB of monthly data for free every year for the next five years.

For Metro by T-Mobile customers for the next two months, you can get their new $15 plan, which is half the cost of their current most affordable plan. After activation, customers will get 60 days of unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed data for only $15 per month!

Also, in response the coronavirus outbreak, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are offering customers the following:
  • Free Unlimited Data to All T-Mobile & Metro Customers
  • Free 20GB of Hotspot Data to All T-Mobile & Metro Customers
  • Up to an Extra 5GB of Free Data Per Month for Lifeline Customers
  • Increased Data Allowance for Schools & Students
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 24, 2020
In addition, T-Mobile has successfully deployed additional 600 MHz spectrum on loan from multiple companies, Starting March 25, you can learn more about T-Mobile Connect online, thats great !
