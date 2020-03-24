T-Mobile just launched a brand new, lower-priced phone plan called T-Mobile Connect. For just $15/mo customers can get unlimited talk and text plus 2GB high-speed phone data with access to T-Mobile's 5G network. Announced back in November of 2019, this new plan is now launching in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help the most vulnerable stay connected with friends and family.



Alternatively, for just $25/mo, customers can get 5GB of high-speed phone data. Also, T-Mobile Connect will feature an Annual Data Upgrade that will give customers an extra 500MB of monthly data for free every year for the next five years.



For Metro by T-Mobile customers for the next two months, you can get their new $15 plan, which is half the cost of their current most affordable plan. After activation, customers will get 60 days of unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed data for only $15 per month!



Also, in response the coronavirus outbreak, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are offering customers the following:

Free Unlimited Data to All T-Mobile & Metro Customers



Free 20GB of Hotspot Data to All T-Mobile & Metro Customers



Up to an Extra 5GB of Free Data Per Month for Lifeline Customers



Increased Data Allowance for Schools & Students



See More