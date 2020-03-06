Last year T-Mobile launched their 5G network, however coverage wasn't available nationwide -- that changes today!



T-Mobile has just teamed up with the carrier GCI in Alaska to become “the first and only wireless provider to offer 5G coverage in all 50 states”.



See GCI’s 5G coverage on this map here.



As part of this deal, GCI customers can now roam on T-Mobile's 5G network, which currently covers about 6,000 cities and towns.