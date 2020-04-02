T-Mobile
Free
Apr 02, 2020
19 Likes 2 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Starting April 6, T-Mobile will be offering select users a Year of Quibi subscription for free!
Eligibility:
Note: If you’re already enjoying free Netflix from T-Mobile, you can still take advantage of the free year of Quibi offer. Once the free year of Quibi is up, you can opt to continue receiving it, but you’ll need to stop receiving free Netflix as a tradeoff.
Not a T-Mobile customer? Starting April 6, you can try Quibi for free for 90 days!
After that pay $5/mo with advertisements or $8/mo for ad-free package.
🏷 Deal Tagsmovies entertainment Free music T-Mobile Free Samples Quibi free year
What's the matter?