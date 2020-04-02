Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
T-Mobile

Free Year of Quibi w/ T-Mobile (Select Customers)
Free
Apr 02, 2020
Apr 02, 2020
9
Starting April 6, T-Mobile will be offering select users a Year of Quibi subscription for free!

Eligibility:
  • Customers who pay standard rates for two or more voice lines on Magenta and ONE plans
  • Select First Responder, Military and Small business plans

Note: If you’re already enjoying free Netflix from T-Mobile, you can still take advantage of the free year of Quibi offer. Once the free year of Quibi is up, you can opt to continue receiving it, but you’ll need to stop receiving free Netflix as a tradeoff.

Not a T-Mobile customer? Starting April 6, you can try Quibi for free for 90 days!

After that pay $5/mo with advertisements or $8/mo for ad-free package.

💬 2  Comments

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 16, 2020
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 03, 2020
Great deal.
