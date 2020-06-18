Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
T-Mobile Tuesdays are Coming to Sprint Next Week!
Jun 18, 2020
Starting on Tuesday, June 23rd, Sprint customers will finally get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays!

Earlier this year, Sprint users could install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app but were presented with a "coming soon" message. Starting next week, Sprint users will be able to take advantage of freebies, discounts & prizes this summer from Burger King, Postmates, Shell, Tesla, and much more.

See the full announcement here.

