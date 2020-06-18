Starting on Tuesday, June 23rd, Sprint customers will finally get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays!



Earlier this year, Sprint users could install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app but were presented with a "coming soon" message. Starting next week, Sprint users will be able to take advantage of freebies, discounts & prizes this summer from Burger King, Postmates, Shell, Tesla, and much more.



