In response to the growing coronavirus, Target just announced that they are temporarily halting returns and exchanges for three weeks. If you have a return that expires within that three week period, then Target will still honor your return once the hiatus is over.



In addition, Target is also suspending their sales of reusable bags, and instead are asking customers to bring in their own bags for checkout. Alternatively, paper and plastic bags will still be available, however Target will temporarily wave any local bag fees during this time.



Another change Target has made in response to COVID-19 is by shortening shopping hours, as well as offering a dedicated shopping time for elderly customers or those most vulnerable to the virus. These shoppers can head into their local Target during the first hour of store opening on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.