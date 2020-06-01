Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Stores Closing Nationwide: Target, CVS, Sears & More

News
In the wake of the George Floyd tragedy and the protests that have ensued, stores across the nation will be temporarily closing to keep employees and communities safe. See the list below.

Do you know of store closures in your area? Let us know in the comments.

List of Store Closures:
  • Amazon: Adjusted routes and suspended deliveries
  • Apple
  • CVS
  • Target:
    • Broadway Oakland, CA
    • Buckhead South Atlanta, GA
    • South Loop Chicago, IL
    • Lake Street Minneapolis, MN (goal of opening in late 2020)
    • Uptown Minneapolis, MN
    • Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA
  • Walmart

Store Closures Due To Pandemic:
  • Bath & Body Works: Will close 50 stores
  • Forever 21: Will close 178 stores
  • GAP: Will close 230 stores
  • Macy's: Will close 125 stores
  • Sears: Will close 51 stores
  • Victoria's Secret: Will close 238 stores
  • Walgreens: Will close 200 stores
  • See the full list here.

News Target retail Stores store closings retail news Coronavirus Covid-19
Comments (3)

Peaches78
Peaches78 (L1)
Jun 01, 2020
Those people are looters and rioters... not protesters. There's a big difference.
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 31, 2020
This unreal.... it is all over facebook. I totally understand that what happen to the man is just out right cruel but this riot is going too far.
Reply