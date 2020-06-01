In the wake of the George Floyd tragedy and the protests that have ensued, stores across the nation will be temporarily closing to keep employees and communities safe. See the list below.



Do you know of store closures in your area? Let us know in the comments.



List of Store Closures:

Amazon : Adjusted routes and suspended deliveries



: Adjusted routes and suspended deliveries Apple



CVS



Target :

Broadway Oakland, CA

Buckhead South Atlanta, GA

South Loop Chicago, IL

Lake Street Minneapolis, MN (goal of opening in late 2020)

Uptown Minneapolis, MN

Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA

: Walmart

Store Closures Due To Pandemic:

Bath & Body Works : Will close 50 stores



: Will close 50 stores Forever 21 : Will close 178 stores



: Will close 178 stores GAP : Will close 230 stores



: Will close 230 stores Macy's : Will close 125 stores



: Will close 125 stores Sears: Will close 51 stores



Victoria's Secret : Will close 238 stores



: Will close 238 stores Walgreens : Will close 200 stores



: Will close 200 stores See the full list here.