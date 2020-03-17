Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Target Cutting Store Hours + Offering 'Elderly' Time
Mar 17, 2020
As the coronavirus continues to spread, Target is joining stores in cutting their hours, as well as offering dedicated time for elderly shoppers. Starting today (3/18), all Target locations nationwide will close no later than 9pm (local). Also, Target is reserving the first hour each Wednesday exclusively for elderly shoppers and individuals with underlying health issues -- those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Other stores, such as Dollar General and Stop & Shop, are also offering senior citizens a chance to shop before the crowds show up. This allows those most vulnerable to COVID-19 the chance to keep socially distant while still purchasing much-needed supplies.

Target's new hours will vary by location, however all will close no later than 9pm. Any store that normally closes earlier than 9pm will keep their regular hours. By closing earlier, this will allow Target employees to deep clean the entire store, as well as stock the shelves.

See more stores cutting their hours or closing because of COVID-19 here.

