Target just announced that they are extending the temporary $2-an-hour wage increase for all frontline team members until May 30. This gives workers the chance to earn hundreds of dollars more during these challenging times.



In addition, the retailer is also providing safe and reliable backup care for loved ones, as well as paid leave for team members. That is all in addition to the over $300 million Target has already committed towards bonuses, wages, benefits, paid leave, and relief fund contributions.



Extending the temporary wage increase is one of the ways Target hopes to recognize the courageous efforts of their employees working on the frontlines.



Target is also donating an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks to healthcare professionals and first responders nationwide.



Read more about Target's contributions in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 here.