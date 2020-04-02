Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Target

Target Will Limit Number of Shoppers In Store
HOT
News
Apr 02, 2020
45  Likes 2  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Target will begin to "monitor and meter" guest traffic as needed in all stores starting today (4/4). This is in an attempt to reduce overcrowding and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Occupancy limits will vary by each store's square footage, however, once reached, the store will assign a team member to enforce the new policy. Customers will be provided a designated waiting area outside of the store with social distancing markers in place.

In addition, Target will soon supply over 350,000 team members, in store and at distribution centers, with disposable gloves and face masks at the start of every shift. These items will be distributed out over the next two weeks. Shoppers with Shipt will also have access to these mask and gloves when making deliveries.

These are just the latest measures Target has taken in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the store announced they were temporarily halting returns, as well as limiting their store hours.

🏷 Deal Tags

News Safety Target USA TODAY retail news news article Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ianjohannes
ianjohannes (L1)
Apr 04, 2020
What about the ELDERLY????
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 04, 2020
Elderly shoppers can shop during Target's dedicated time on Wednesdays during the first hour of store opening.

https://www.dealsplus.com/special-offers/news/p_target-cutting-store-hours-dedicating-weekly-time-for
Likes Reply
Target See All arrow
Target
Target
'Deal Days' Live Now!
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Free $10 Reward w/ 2 Target Circle Orders
Free W/P
HOT
Target
Target
Up to 40% Off Top Toys + Extra $10-$25 Off
SALE
Target
Target
Up to 50% Off Electronics + Extra 10% Off
SALE
Target
Target
(10/11) Free $200 GiftCard W/Samsung Phone Activation
Free W/P
Target
Target
35-Count Lemon Scent Disinfecting Wipes
$1.89
Target
Target
100-Count Nitrile Exam Gloves
$7.99
Target
Target
5-Qt KitchenAid Glass Bowl Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$249.99 $429.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
BIC Soleil Bella Four Blade Disposable Razor for Women - 3ct
$1.99
Target
Target
Target Top Toy List 2020
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll, 4 Packs of 8 Rolls (32 Rolls Total)
$27.99
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Target
Target
100-Count Nitrile Exam Gloves
$7.99
Sams Club
Sams Club
6-Pack Reusable Cloth Face Mask (Mult. Colors)
$9.98 $11.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Bespoke Washable Printed Face Masks (Mult. Styles)
$5.94 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Staples
Staples
21-Oz Hempz Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
$9.99 $17.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy Protection
NEWS
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
CNN
CNN
Regeneron Asks FDA for Emergency Authorization of Its Covid-19 Antibody Therapy Given to Trump Last Week
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
COVID-19 Health Deals to Grab During Prime Day: Masks, Thermometers, Disinfectants
NEWS
arrow
arrow