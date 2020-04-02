In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Target will begin to "monitor and meter" guest traffic as needed in all stores starting today (4/4). This is in an attempt to reduce overcrowding and abide by social distancing guidelines.



Occupancy limits will vary by each store's square footage, however, once reached, the store will assign a team member to enforce the new policy. Customers will be provided a designated waiting area outside of the store with social distancing markers in place.



In addition, Target will soon supply over 350,000 team members, in store and at distribution centers, with disposable gloves and face masks at the start of every shift. These items will be distributed out over the next two weeks. Shoppers with Shipt will also have access to these mask and gloves when making deliveries.



These are just the latest measures Target has taken in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Recently, the store announced they were temporarily halting returns, as well as limiting their store hours.