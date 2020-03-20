Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

CDC & EPA Tips for Killing COVID-19 in Your Home
Tips
Mar 20, 2020
25  Likes 1  Comments
13
While you may routinely clean your house, during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping frequently used surfaces clean is even more important than ever. Yet, what can you do to ensure you're keeping your house COVID-19 free? Let's take a look below.

What Kills Coronavirus?
Though there hasn't been many cleaning products tested on COVID-19 specially, the EPA has compiled a list of household cleaners that are proven to kill similar harder-to-kill viruses. These products include:
  • Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
  • Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner + Bleach
  • Lysol Disinfectant Spray
  • Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaner with Bleach
  • Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaner with Hydrogen Peroxide
  • Purell Multi Surface Disinfectant Spray
  • Microban 24 Hour Sanitizing Spray

How to Use Cleaning Products to Kill COVID-19
Before using any disinfectant, read the label to make sure that it is registered with the EPA, which can be found in small type on the bottom product label. You will also find a list of virus strains the cleaner kills.

Other Tips to Know
  • Regular soap and water only cleans away germs (not viruses)
  • Never combine cleaning products or disinfectants
  • Soft surfaces are usually porous which means they'll always have some germs
  • Test your product on a hidden spot before fully using it

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 25, 2020
Test surfaces for safety in a hidden spot before using alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or any disinfectant on a surface, especially a delicate one. On food contact surfaces, rinse with clear water and dry after disinfecting, unless the product label specifically says it's not necessary.
Likes Reply
