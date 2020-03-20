While you may routinely clean your house, during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping frequently used surfaces clean is even more important than ever. Yet, what can you do to ensure you're keeping your house COVID-19 free? Let's take a look below.



What Kills Coronavirus?

Though there hasn't been many cleaning products tested on COVID-19 specially, the EPA has compiled a list of household cleaners that are proven to kill similar harder-to-kill viruses. These products include:

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes



Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner + Bleach



Lysol Disinfectant Spray



Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaner with Bleach



Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaner with Hydrogen Peroxide



Purell Multi Surface Disinfectant Spray



Microban 24 Hour Sanitizing Spray

How to Use Cleaning Products to Kill COVID-19

Before using any disinfectant, read the label to make sure that it is registered with the EPA, which can be found in small type on the bottom product label. You will also find a list of virus strains the cleaner kills.



Other Tips to Know

Regular soap and water only cleans away germs (not viruses)



Never combine cleaning products or disinfectants



Soft surfaces are usually porous which means they'll always have some germs



Test your product on a hidden spot before fully using it