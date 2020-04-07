Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Select Stores Will Start Selling Only Essential Items
News
Apr 07, 2020
27  Likes 5  Comments
4
About this Deal

To help combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, retailers have limited store hours, dedicated exclusive shopping time to the elderly, and even closed doors to shift online. However, the state of Vermont is taking things one step further.

Vermont just ordered all big box retailers (such as Costco, Target, and Walmart) to stop selling non-essential items in-store. While these retailers will still stay open, customers will now only find necessary items, like food and medicine, on the shelves.

However, customers can still purchase non-essential items, like beauty and clothing, online. But keep in mind that you may experience some shipping delays for these types of items.

While this new order only applies to stores within the state of Vermont, there is a good chance it may be implemented in other states, if the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase.

💬 5  Comments

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 07, 2020
It will take months and years to get to normal life.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 07, 2020
I believe that to be true as well. :(
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 07, 2020
I am hearing that New York is getting the hardest hit with the corona virus with a high death toll :( i weep for that state, one of my favorite place that i wish to visit soon.
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 07, 2020
A death every 2 minutes today...so sad.
New York is an amazing state. My brother and his family live there, they had to leave and stay with her parents in Massachusetts.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 07, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about that kim! I'm lost for words😢😔. This is way more serious than I thought! Death very 2 minutes is just unreal!
We need to discover something quickly to get rid of this virus just as how the U.S acted quickly and got rid of Ebola.
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
