To help combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, retailers have limited store hours, dedicated exclusive shopping time to the elderly, and even closed doors to shift online. However, the state of Vermont is taking things one step further.



Vermont just ordered all big box retailers (such as Costco, Target, and Walmart) to stop selling non-essential items in-store. While these retailers will still stay open, customers will now only find necessary items, like food and medicine, on the shelves.



However, customers can still purchase non-essential items, like beauty and clothing, online. But keep in mind that you may experience some shipping delays for these types of items.



While this new order only applies to stores within the state of Vermont, there is a good chance it may be implemented in other states, if the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase.