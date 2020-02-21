One of the best things about Costco is that for the longest time, if you weren’t a member (or just hadn’t gotten around to renewing yours yet), you could stop at the food court to get a hot dog and a soda for $1.50, one of the cheapest lunch deals around. Well apparently, that’s all about to change, however – it’s rumored that beginning this March, only those with an active Costco membership will be allowed to buy food from the food court.



It may depend on each individual store. Costco employees commented on an IG post about this news to say that was true in their store but it’s definitely not a nationwide rule.



