If you randomly get a text from Costco offering you free merchandise, beware — it’s part of a scam.



The scam was reported by Instagram account CostcoDeals.



Apparently, some people are getting a text that promises $130 in Costco freebies as part of a “Covid-19 stimulus package,” and all you have to do to get the deal is click the link to take out a customer survey. Do not click that link!



Unfortunately, there is no such deal being offered by Costco. It’s a total scam, designed to prey upon people who are feeling vulnerable. Even worse, according to CostcoDeals, the scam is targeting older folks. Make sure to share this with your older friends and family members, who might not be quite as tech-savvy.



