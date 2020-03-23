Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Surgeon Gen Warns COVID-19 Situation Will Worsen
News
Mar 23, 2020
29  Likes 2  Comments
9
During an interview on the "Today" show this morning, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams delivered some pretty dire news warning that the Coronavirus situation will only worsen this week.

The reason for this is due to the fact that many young people are not take the severity of the pandemic seriously and are still gathering in large group settings. The surgeon emphasized the need for everyone to practice social distancing and only go out when absolutely necessary.

Adams gave this clear warning, “Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now. So, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home."

On the bright side, if we all do our part by staying home and continuing to adhere to good hygiene practices, the faster the COVID-19 situation can be controlled.

Read more here.

What do you think of the surgeon's warning? Do you think not enough people are taking the situation seriously? Let us know in the comments below!

News health Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Mar 24, 2020
There are people who are walking around who must have it, or have had it very recently, or are about to have it. For that reason it is wise choice to stay home.
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L2)
Mar 23, 2020
It will pass... but too difficult at the moment...
