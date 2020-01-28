This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! 20% Off Pier 1 Imports
20% Off
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Pier 1 is offering 20% off one regular-priced item when you use code OFF20 at checkout! Plus, use code FREESHIP49 for free shipping on orders over $49.
Shopping in-store? Use this 20% off printable coupon!
Shop These Categories:
Related to this item:patio Sale furniture Office Furniture Pier 1 Lighting & Ceiling Fans doors & windows flooring & area rugs
What's the matter?