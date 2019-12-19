Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ruby Tuesday Coupons

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday Honey Crunch Chicken & Mac 'N Cheese
$8.99
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/19/19
13
About this Deal

Today only, Ruby Tuesday is offering their Honey Crunch Fried Chicken & Mac 'N Cheese for only $8.99 all day! Simply ask for the $8.99 deal of the day.

Also, add their Endless Garden Bar for only $3.99 more!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations only.

