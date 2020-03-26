Working from home? Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, millions of Americans are forced to work from home. This has caused a lot of strain on internet connections. To combat that strain, here are some top tips for retaining a speedy broadband.



Tip #1:

Do not use your microwave when you're streaming HD videos, making video calls, or doing anything important online. Your microwave can reduce your Wi-Fi signal, so best to avoid nuking Ramen during a conference call.



Tip #2:

Make sure that your router is in the optimal position. Placing your router away from other devices (i.e. cordless phones, TVs, steros, and halogen lamps) will surely improve your connection speed.



Tip #3:

Disconnect any devices that share your Wi-Fi network when you are not using them. Though you may not be using that device, some electronics continue to use Wi-Fi in the background, such as your cell phone. Disconnecting those devices when they're not in use will definitely improve your connection speed.



Tip #4:

If there are multiple people in your household that need internet access, try to schedule out interest usage. Ensure that people aren't making video calls at the same time. You can also download videos beforehand to free up streaming.



Tip #5:

If possible, try plugging your computer directly to your router through the use of an Ethernet cable. Having that direct line will cut out the middle man and improve internet speed.



Tip #6:

Double check that your router is properly plugged into your main phone socket. Ideally, you should avoid using any extension leads, as those can affect connection speeds.



Tip #7:

Test your internet connection to see if it is as really fast your internet provider claims it should be. You can also check with your provider to see if they have any additional tips on improving speeds.