Track Your Stimulus Check Through USPS
News
About this Deal
|Are you one of the people still waiting to receive your paper stimulus check? Many who are eligible to receive $1200 stimulus money, but didn't receive it via direct deposit, have had to wait for unknown periods of time to receive their check in the mail.
Now, there is another way to track when your check will arrive. The US Postal Service offers a free mail-tracking app called Informed Delivery, which can notify you when your check will arrive.
How does it work? When mail is processed through the USPS mail sorting equipment, a digital image is captured of the front of all letter-size mail. The tracking app uses the digital image to notify you when mail is on its way. Not everyone is eligible to use this service. See below for details.
Getting Started w/ Informed Delivery Service:
Related to this item:News mail USPS news article Coronavirus Covid-19 stimulus check stimulus payment
What's the matter?