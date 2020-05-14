Are you one of the people still waiting to receive your paper stimulus check? Many who are eligible to receive $1200 stimulus money, but didn't receive it via direct deposit, have had to wait for unknown periods of time to receive their check in the mail.



Now, there is another way to track when your check will arrive. The US Postal Service offers a free mail-tracking app called Informed Delivery, which can notify you when your check will arrive.



How does it work? When mail is processed through the USPS mail sorting equipment, a digital image is captured of the front of all letter-size mail. The tracking app uses the digital image to notify you when mail is on its way. Not everyone is eligible to use this service. See below for details.



Getting Started w/ Informed Delivery Service:

To see if you're eligible for this service, go here and sign up for free

You can also download the app for free [ios or Android]

Enter mailing address

If service is available for your area, you can click 'Continue'

Choose username, password and security questions and enter your contact information

Verify your identity:

Tap 'Verify identity online' if you want to receive a verification code on your phone



Tap 'Request invitation code by mail' if you want the postal service to mail a code to you



You may also be given the option to visit a post office to verify your identity in person May take up to 3 business days to activate account

Once activated, you get an email each morning Monday through Saturday if mail is scheduled to arrive, notifying you of mail that will be delivered, along with a grayscale image of the front of the letter