President Trump recently announced that the social distancing guidelines he put in place a couple of weeks ago will be extended through April 30.



This decision comes after the increase in COVID-19 cases continuing to sweep the nation. Health advisers continue to strongly urge people to follow the 'Stay at Home' Mandate and say that it is not the right time to lift those restrictions.



Health professionals announced the peak of the mortality rate would most likely happen in two weeks. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that millions more Americans could contract the virus, so caution is top priority at this time.



A new plan is in the works and supposed to be announced this week. Trump is hopeful that if we are all diligent in keeping with the social distancing mandate, avoiding large gatherings and staying at home, we can hope for a return to some sort of normalcy beginning of June.



