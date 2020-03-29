Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CNN

Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to 4/30
News
Mar 29, 2020
32  Likes 6  Comments
12
President Trump recently announced that the social distancing guidelines he put in place a couple of weeks ago will be extended through April 30.

This decision comes after the increase in COVID-19 cases continuing to sweep the nation. Health advisers continue to strongly urge people to follow the 'Stay at Home' Mandate and say that it is not the right time to lift those restrictions.

Health professionals announced the peak of the mortality rate would most likely happen in two weeks. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that millions more Americans could contract the virus, so caution is top priority at this time.

A new plan is in the works and supposed to be announced this week. Trump is hopeful that if we are all diligent in keeping with the social distancing mandate, avoiding large gatherings and staying at home, we can hope for a return to some sort of normalcy beginning of June.

Read more here.

What do you think of the extended social distancing guidelines? Let us know in the comments below!

News health Personal Care Health & Personal Care CNN Coronavirus Covid-19 Coronavirus Crisis
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
This has changed the world, every country should stand against those Chinese Wet Market. There is no use close them temporarily. We had monster animal like dinosaurs, there were harmful, now see it is a small invisible enemy changes the world completely.☹
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
Can this virus just disappear already?.😢 so sick and tired of it! We need to get back to normal living lifestyles.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
My oldest daughter is a research scientist working with this. I worry for her and everyone involved in the pain and sacrifices.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
Wow hats off to her and all the others I really hope they will not get this virus and find the cure or treatment for it once and for all. She's brilliant so I know she'll be safe and is taking the necessary precaution:)
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
Thank you for your kind words. The area I live in has been hit hard. This beast of a virus is like no other. Until a vaccine is available, self-containment is our only defense. Be well, Stewartcherek
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
Thank you pgarcia2484 I will indeed continue my social distancing as prevention is better than cure. Please, keep safe as well the Dealsplus community needs your daily incredible deals especially your food deals :)
Likes Reply
