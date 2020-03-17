Due to the financial burden many Americans face because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS is postponing the April 15th tax payment deadline by 90 days. While you still need to file your taxes by the April 15th deadline, you can defer up to $1 million interest and penalty free for 90 days, if you owe the IRS.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin issued the following statement:

"We encourage those Americans who can file their taxes to continue to file their taxes on April 15 because for many Americans, you will get tax refunds and we don't want you to lose out on those tax refunds," Mnuchin said. "We want you to make sure you get them."



Again, make sure that you still file your taxes by the April 15th deadline. You just now have an extra 90 days to repay the IRS, if you owe them.