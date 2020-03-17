CNN
Offer
Mar 17, 2020
28 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
List updated!
Since many movie theaters have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie studios are now offering movies currently in theaters to rent through on demand services such as Comcast, Apple, and Amazon. Starting today (3/20), just pay $19.99 per film, and watch it within 48 hours.
Where to Watch:
Movies Now Available to Rent:
Movies Coming Soon:
🏷 Deal Tagsmovies rental News entertainment Streaming Universal movie theater Coronavirus
What's the matter?