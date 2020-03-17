List updated!



Since many movie theaters have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie studios are now offering movies currently in theaters to rent through on demand services such as Comcast, Apple, and Amazon. Starting today (3/20), just pay $19.99 per film, and watch it within 48 hours.



Where to Watch:

Prime Video



Apple TV



Comcast



Google Play



YouTube

Movies Now Available to Rent:

Onward



The Invisible Man



The Hunt



Emma



Frozen 2



Birds of Prey



Bloodshot



The Gentlemen



Just Mercy



Resistance

Movies Coming Soon:

Bad Boys for Life (March 31)



Sonic the Hedgehog (March 31)



Trolls World Tour (April 10)



The Lovebirds (TBA)



Mulan (TBA)