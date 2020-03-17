Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CNN

Updated! Rent Movies Currently in Theaters
Mar 17, 2020
List updated!

Since many movie theaters have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie studios are now offering movies currently in theaters to rent through on demand services such as Comcast, Apple, and Amazon. Starting today (3/20), just pay $19.99 per film, and watch it within 48 hours.

Where to Watch:

Movies Now Available to Rent:
  • Onward
  • The Invisible Man
  • The Hunt
  • Emma
  • Frozen 2
  • Birds of Prey
  • Bloodshot
  • The Gentlemen
  • Just Mercy
  • Resistance

Movies Coming Soon:
  • Bad Boys for Life (March 31)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (March 31)
  • Trolls World Tour (April 10)
  • The Lovebirds (TBA)
  • Mulan (TBA)

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 28, 2020
List updated!
