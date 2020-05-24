This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 40% Off Online-Only Deals
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/24/20
About this Deal
|Lowe's is offering up to 40% off Online-Only Deals with free shipping on select orders.
Also, shop their Memorial Day event.
Related to this item:home decor home patio Home Improvement garden Lowes Lighting & Ceiling Fans flooring & area rugs
What's the matter?