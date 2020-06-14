Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Kids & Baby Sale + Extra 30% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Jun 14, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
20  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off kids & baby Sale, plus an extra 30% off with free shipping when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (extra 30% off) + JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping) at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get 20% off $100+ or 15% off under $100 with code SAVINGS and free shipping on $75+.

Plus, earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 purchase.

💬 Comments

