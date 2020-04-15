Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

Up to 50% Off Easter & Spring Savings
Sale
Apr 09, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
34  Likes 0  Comments
13
See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Lowe's is offering up to 50% off Easter & Spring Savings with free shipping for MyLowe's members! Or, opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Notable Easter & Spring Savings Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home Decor Home Improvement Lowes Holiday Spring Easter
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Lowes See All arrow
Lowes
Lowes
Garage Goals from $1.12
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 60% Off Gift Zone
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Home Workspace Makeover Starting at $3.58
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Free Curbside Trick-or-Treat (Register Now!)
Offer
Lowes
Lowes
Free 'Bulldozer' Finished Project Kit (Starts 11/14)
Freebie
Lowes
Lowes
Lowes Holiday Decorations
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe's "Season of Savings" Sale W/ Daily "Cyber Steals" (10/22-12/2)
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
DEWALT 6-Tool 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (Charger Included and 2-Batteries Included) Lowes.com
$499.00 $799.00
Lowes
Lowes
Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Gas Grill
$191.23 $249.00
Lowes
Lowes
Manhattan Comfort Beaumont 106.29-in Right Modular Center
$681.38
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (2 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Office Star Faux Leather Manager's Chair
$85.69 $225.00
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
SOHL Furniture Accent Console Table (In-Store)
$79.99
Big Lots
Big Lots
Lane Home Solutions Hilltop Pebble Tan Sofa
$269.10 $399.99
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Wilson 3-Piece Manual Reclining Set (Ships Free)
$1399.99 $2699.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Chic Home Kaylee 3 Piece Floral Embroidered Duvet Set, King, Green
$34.05 $122.50
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Up to 50% Off Select Chair Savings Event.
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Zinus Armita 9 Inch Smart Box Spring / Mattress Foundation / Built-to-Last Metal Structure / High Profile / Easy Assembly, King
$154.96
arrow
arrow