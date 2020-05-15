Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

The North Face

50% Off Healthcare Workers Discount!
50% Off
May 15, 2020
Expires : 12/31/20
4  Likes 1  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Now through 12/31, The North Face is honoring healthcare workers by offering them 50% off non-sale items online or in-store once the retail stores re-open. This offer is valid for healthcare workers and first responders.

Check your eligibility by viewing the list of qualifying professions here.

To claim your discount, simply verify your status through SheerID, and then use the unique promo code given to you online.

Best of all? You can re-claim a new discount code and shop again anytime from now until 12/31!

🏷 Deal Tags

camping Sale outdoor gear The North Face outerwear first responders Coronavirus health care workers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 16, 2020
Good one
Likes Reply
The North Face See All arrow
The North Face
The North Face
Men’s ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$89.99 $220.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
The North Face
The North Face
MEN’S APEX BIONIC 2 JACKET - UPDATED DESIGN | The North Face
$89.40 $149.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
The North Face
The North Face
Women’s ThermoBall™ Eco Snow Triclimate® Jacket | The North Face
$139.60 $349.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
The North Face
The North Face
Toddler Glacier Full-Zip Hoodie | The North Face
$40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
The North Face
The North Face
Women's Metropolis Parka III | The North Face
$299.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
The North Face
The North Face
MEN'S HAVEL
$55.00 $110.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
The North Face
The North Face
Access Backpack
$49.99 $235.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
The North Face
The North Face
Girls’ Reversible Mossbud Swirl Jacket | The North Face
$55.00 $110.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
The North Face
The North Face
Boys' Reversible Perrito Jacket | The North Face
$55.00 $110.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
The North Face
The North Face
Men’s Long-Sleeve Red Box Tee | The North Face
$19.20 $32.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32-Oz)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
50-Count Kids' Non-Medical Disposable Face Masks
$6.98 $11.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Bacon-scented Face Masks? Enter to Win!
Offer
FREE SHIPPING
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Amazon Will Allow Corporate Employees to Work from Home Through June 2021
NEWS
CNN
CNN
9 Breathable Face Masks to Protect You While Exercising
NEWS
Costco
Costco
Covid-19 Saliva PCR Test Kit
$139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
ArtNaturals Unscented Hand Sanitizer
$1.91 $3.48
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Home Depot Releases Black Friday Sales Ad with Deals Starting Nov. 6 Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
NEWS
Costco
Costco
600 Masks FLTR General Use Face Mask
$0.17ea $99.99ea
Yahoo
Yahoo
Hurry! These Hard-to-get FDA-approved KN95 Masks Are in Stock At Amazon—and On Sale for Just $2.50 Each!
NEWS
arrow
arrow