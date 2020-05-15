Now through 12/31, The North Face is honoring healthcare workers by offering them 50% off non-sale items online or in-store once the retail stores re-open. This offer is valid for healthcare workers and first responders.



Check your eligibility by viewing the list of qualifying professions here.



To claim your discount, simply verify your status through SheerID, and then use the unique promo code given to you online.



Best of all? You can re-claim a new discount code and shop again anytime from now until 12/31!