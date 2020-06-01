Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 60% Off Doorbusters + Extra 25-30% Off

+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
JCPenney is offering up to 60% off doorbusters plus an extra 30% off $75 when you use code HOORAY9 at checkout with free shipping on orders over $49.

Note: the same code above also gives you an extra 25% off under $75.

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 01, 2020
Once again my deal was duplicated and promoted

https://www.dealsplus.com/Home-Garden_deals/p_up-t0-60-off-jcpenney-doorbusters-extra-30-off
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 01, 2020
Hi kimeeb, please make an edit on this deal so I can give credit to you. @yesboss I will remove you from this deal - please make sure to check if the offer already exists on DealsPlus before posting new - especially sales.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 01, 2020
Done
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 01, 2020
Sorry Kim & Sweetlemon, Some Times i can't see duplicate error unless until MODS Approve the Post. Most of the time i double check the post. Sorry Again for both.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 01, 2020
I know. Most of your duplicates are because my deal is unpublished.
I don't always catch it. No worries
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 01, 2020
:) NP
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 31, 2020
Last Day
