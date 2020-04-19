It's been more than a month since the nation has gone on lockdown during COVID-19 encouraging people to remain within the safety of their homes during the pandemic.



Now that some states are beginning to see a flattening in the Coronavirus curve, some quarantine restrictions are being relaxed or lifted. President Trump has said he plans for certain businesses to reopen as soon as May 1. Each state is rolling this out at a different pace.



Find out how states are taking action below:

Alabama: On April 28, Gov. Kay Ivey outlined her "Safer At Home" order, which goes into effect 5 p.m. April 30, immediately after Alabama's stay-at-home order expires.



Weeks ago Alaska began allowing restaurants,Personal care services, like barber shops and nail and hair salons. However, all are operating under strict guidelines intended to guard against spreading the virus. Gatherings have been limited to 20 people, or 25% maximum capacity, whichever number is smaller and can now include guests from other households. Social distancing, however, must be obeyed.Religious services must also follow the gathering guidelines. Arizona: Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15, with some businesses reopening on a limited basis as early as May 4.A week earlier, on April 22, Ducey had announced that hospitals and outpatient centers could resume elective surgeries on May 1.Retailers can start to reopen May 8 as long as they follow safety protocols like reducing occupancy, enforcing physical distancing requirements and expanding sanitation measures. On May 12, restaurants could start providing dine-in services.



No reported timeline. Governor Newsom has stated it depends on how well Coronavirus situation is controlled. Will move in coordination with nearby states Washington and Oregon. Florida: Stay-At-Home order is until 4/30 with plan to reopen certain businesses week mid-April. State has already opened some beaches with restricted hours.



Stay-At-Home order is until 4/30 with plan to reopen certain businesses week mid-April. State has already opened some beaches with restricted hours. Illinois: Stay-At-Home order through 4/30. May allow some industry workers to return to work.



Stay-At-Home order through 4/30. May allow some industry workers to return to work. New York: Schools and non-essential will remain closed through 5/15. Recently, some recreational areas reopened. The state is moving in coordination with neighboring states.



Schools and non-essential will remain closed through 5/15. Recently, some recreational areas reopened. The state is moving in coordination with neighboring states. Texas: Stay-At-Home order in place until 4/30. Some retail businesses can offer 'to-go' services beginning 4/24. Some restrictions will ease on retailers and parks.

Other states can also reopen as long as they follow safety protocols like reducing occupancy, enforcing physical distancing requirements and expanding sanitation measures. Read More:

